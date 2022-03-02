William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PRA Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 112,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,398 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.