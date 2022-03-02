William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PRA Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

