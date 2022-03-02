Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.10

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 188900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

