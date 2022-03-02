WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

