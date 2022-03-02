Wing Finance Price Tops $9.05 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.05 or 0.00020698 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $21.35 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.02 or 0.06703876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,670.67 or 0.99884428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,359,102 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

