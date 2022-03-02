Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) to report $85.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.10 million and the highest is $89.40 million. Wingstop posted sales of $70.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $363.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.40 million to $376.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $423.72 million, with estimates ranging from $395.06 million to $437.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $2,661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wingstop by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.30, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.83. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.