Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.13% of Wingstop worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.30, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.