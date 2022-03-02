Woodstock Corp Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $257.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

