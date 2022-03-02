Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Woodward were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Woodward by 4.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.57. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

