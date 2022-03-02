Wootrade (WOO) Market Capitalization Achieves $356.96 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Wootrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges. Wootrade has a market capitalization of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wootrade

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

