Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised Workday to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,670.63, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total value of $475,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,640 shares of company stock worth $110,386,791 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Workday by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

