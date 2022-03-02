Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. raised shares of Workday to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.83.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. Workday has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,670.63, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total transaction of $29,850,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,640 shares of company stock worth $110,386,791 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 54.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.