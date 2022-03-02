Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.83.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,670.63, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average is $262.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total transaction of $29,850,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,640 shares of company stock valued at $110,386,791 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.