WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $12.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of WW stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 43,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 498,621 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after buying an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.