Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

WYN opened at GBX 491 ($6.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 561 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 542.83. Wynnstay Group has a 1-year low of GBX 420 ($5.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 615 ($8.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a market cap of £99.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

