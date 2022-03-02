Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Xander Resources Company Profile (CVE:XND)
Featured Articles
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.