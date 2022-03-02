Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Xander Resources alerts:

Xander Resources Company Profile (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.