Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

XNCR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 452,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after buying an additional 191,467 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,469,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

