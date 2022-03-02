Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.
Shares of XHR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,166. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06.
A number of brokerages recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.
About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.