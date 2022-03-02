Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of XHR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,166. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

