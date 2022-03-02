Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,490. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

