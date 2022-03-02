XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 36 Per Share

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 4,031.02 ($54.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,841.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,117.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 3,823.25 ($51.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,779.38 ($77.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £791.77 million and a P/E ratio of 21.94.

XPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on XP Power from GBX 6,225 ($83.52) to GBX 5,600 ($75.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.21) price target on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

