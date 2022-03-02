XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in XPEL in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,042,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,400 shares of company stock worth $17,738,222. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

