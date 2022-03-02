XR Securities LLC Buys 3,632 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

XR Securities LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,867 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $54,570,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 320.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. 158,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,728,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

