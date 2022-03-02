Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $816.34

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 816.34 ($10.95) and traded as low as GBX 747.60 ($10.03). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 756 ($10.14), with a volume of 6,165 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 815.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 856.34. The company has a market capitalization of £446.18 million and a P/E ratio of 508.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)
