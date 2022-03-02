Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 42,234 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.