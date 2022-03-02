Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 42,234 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.
