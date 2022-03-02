Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.61). Aravive reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aravive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ARAV remained flat at $$2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. 33,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,151. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Aravive has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aravive by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aravive by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

