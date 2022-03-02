Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $935.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will report $935.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $921.50 million to $955.50 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

