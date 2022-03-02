Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. First Solar reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $9.31 on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 146,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,205. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

