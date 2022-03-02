Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for E.W. Scripps’ earnings. E.W. Scripps reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover E.W. Scripps.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

E.W. Scripps stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. 354,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

