Zacks: Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. 54,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

