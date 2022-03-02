Zacks: Analysts Expect Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pear Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

PEAR stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,846,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,102,000.

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

