Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Encompass Health posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,130 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,130 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,561,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.