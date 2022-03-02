Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humacyte.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Humacyte by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter worth $120,000. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. 272,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,693. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

