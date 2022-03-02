Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to Post -$0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.47). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $242.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.32 and a beta of 1.58. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

