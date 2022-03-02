Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $393.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will post sales of $393.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $400.30 million. Lumentum reported sales of $419.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,638,000 after buying an additional 391,641 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,383,000 after buying an additional 193,774 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.75. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

