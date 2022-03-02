Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to report $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.72. 241,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

