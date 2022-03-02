Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 6,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,508. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $754.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

