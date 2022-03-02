Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

TTMI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 759,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.89. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

