Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 577,973 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

