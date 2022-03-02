Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Oak Street Health posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,723 shares of company stock worth $3,354,756 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. 55,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,659. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.03. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

