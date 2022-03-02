Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.74 Million

Brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) to announce $41.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.65 million and the highest is $41.84 million. OLO reported sales of $36.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $194.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.67 million to $195.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $253.50 million, with estimates ranging from $243.80 million to $262.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $632,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,475 shares of company stock worth $2,280,199.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter worth $92,634,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,927 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth $48,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OLO by 853.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OLO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. OLO has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.64.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

