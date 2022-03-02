Zacks: Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,170 shares of company stock worth $747,795 over the last ninety days. 22.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,609,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

