Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Seabridge Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Several brokerages recently commented on SA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth $176,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 50.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at $4,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

