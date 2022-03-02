Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.39. Dana has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dana by 385.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

