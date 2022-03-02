Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Hold

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

Shares of DELL opened at $49.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $120,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

