Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Inc. is a producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva Inc., formerly known as Enviva Partners LP, is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enviva Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -471.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

