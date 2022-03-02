Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) to “Hold”

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

ORTX stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 964,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 389,340 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

