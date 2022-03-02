Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to “Hold”

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRVB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $396.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

