Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Trading Down 12%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $66.00. Approximately 107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67.

About Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

