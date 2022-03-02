ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TIM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on ZEAL Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($22.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.00. The company has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 1-year low of €16.00 ($17.98) and a 1-year high of €24.40 ($27.42). The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

