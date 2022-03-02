Zel Market Cap Reaches $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00279174 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00088474 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000107 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004802 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

